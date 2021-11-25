Analysts Anticipate BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.38 Million

Brokerages expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to post $41.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.67 million and the lowest is $41.08 million. BlackRock TCP Capital reported sales of $42.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year sales of $166.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $166.60 million to $167.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $168.13 million, with estimates ranging from $167.31 million to $168.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 88.59%. The company had revenue of $42.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $13.61 on Thursday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $786.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $32,338.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 31.2% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 76.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 81,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 24.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,038,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

