Analysts Anticipate Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Huron Consulting Group reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $224.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $42.92 and a twelve month high of $61.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after purchasing an additional 640,341 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,639,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 105,378 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,945,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,761,000 after acquiring an additional 90,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.