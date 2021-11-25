Analysts Anticipate ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $702.90 Million

Equities analysts expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to announce sales of $702.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $693.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $708.00 million. ITT reported sales of $708.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

ITT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

NYSE:ITT opened at $102.89 on Thursday. ITT has a 12 month low of $72.54 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,600,000 after buying an additional 76,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $683,424,000 after buying an additional 50,281 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ITT by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,517,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $505,353,000 after buying an additional 3,055,684 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,824,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $258,720,000 after buying an additional 32,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,625,000 after buying an additional 1,006,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

