Analysts Anticipate U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.24 Million

Brokerages forecast that U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) will announce $16.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.60 million and the highest is $16.87 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full year sales of $62.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $63.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $64.09 million, with estimates ranging from $63.20 million to $64.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Century Bank.
U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $6,344,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $868,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,484,000.
U.S. Century Bank stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. U.S. Century Bank has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $18.75.
About U.S. Century Bank
U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.
