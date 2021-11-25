Analysts Anticipate Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) to Post $0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical Partners’ earnings. Westlake Chemical Partners reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Westlake Chemical Partners.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 51,606 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 66,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 54,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLKP traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $23.91. 39,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,134. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.93%.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

