Analysts Expect Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.16. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brilliant Earth Group.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $359,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRLT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,025,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,025,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,812,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

