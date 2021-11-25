Analysts Expect Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.16. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brilliant Earth Group.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $359,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRLT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,025,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,025,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,812,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.