Analysts Expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. Cars.com reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARS. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities started coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 503,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,503. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $919.75 million, a PE ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 2.23.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

