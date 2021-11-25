Analysts Expect Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cellebrite DI’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cellebrite DI.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellebrite DI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,209,000.

NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $8.49 on Thursday. Cellebrite DI has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.