Analysts Expect CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings. CSI Compressco reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CSI Compressco.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $71.29 million during the quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:CCLP remained flat at $$1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 65,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,458. The company has a market capitalization of $181.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. CSI Compressco has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $2.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.99%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TL Private Wealth purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the third quarter worth $31,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 20.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. 17.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

