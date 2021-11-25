Analysts Expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will report sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the highest is $1.88 billion. Hasbro reported sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist reduced their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $99.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.05. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $104.89.

In related news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,304. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 18.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

