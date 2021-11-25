Analysts Expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.32. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 103.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IONS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 322,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 106,150 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,480,000 after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

