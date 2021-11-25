Analysts Expect SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.20). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SkillSoft.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SKIL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In related news, CFO Ryan H. Murray acquired 17,500 shares of SkillSoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $187,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,186,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,970,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,039,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. SkillSoft has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.03.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

