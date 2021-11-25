Analysts Expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Walmart posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,025,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,017,379. Walmart has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $408.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 363,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $53,301,911.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,659,592.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $112,028,534.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,826,701. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,053,929 shares of company stock worth $741,184,102. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Walmart by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

