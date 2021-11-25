Analysts Expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Post Earnings of $4.68 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will post earnings per share of $4.68 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.72 and the lowest is $3.25. Westlake Chemical posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 437.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $15.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.39 to $16.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $17.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

WLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.69.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $627,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 9,356 shares of company stock valued at $932,178 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock traded up $2.44 on Thursday, hitting $102.40. 622,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,037. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.92 and its 200 day moving average is $93.03. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $74.42 and a 52-week high of $106.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

