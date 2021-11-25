Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for QuinStreet (QNST)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ: QNST) recently:

11/23/2021 – QuinStreet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2021 – QuinStreet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/11/2021 – QuinStreet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2021 – QuinStreet was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

11/4/2021 – QuinStreet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2021 – QuinStreet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

NASDAQ QNST traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.96. 254,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,697. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $865.70 million, a PE ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 0.73.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $159.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $373,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,463.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 31,509 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $563,065.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,997. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

