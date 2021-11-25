Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 25th (ADI, ALRN, AMD, AMWD, DRNA, FUSN, MAA, PLL, SABS, USIO)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, November 25th:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

