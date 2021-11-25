Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 25th (ANFGF, ATD.B, AVXL, BLX, EVRZF, GLCNF, IFOS, KEYS, LGYRF, LSPD)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, November 25th:

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $1,059.00 target price on the stock.

Get Antofagasta plc alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$56.00 to C$53.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) was given a C$50.00 price target by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $649.00 target price on the stock.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $429.00 target price on the stock.

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$4.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $210.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Keysight is benefiting from a strong portfolio. The company is well-positioned to gain from solid demand for semiconductor measurement solutions, as semiconductor companies are increasingly developing chips based on next-generation process technologies. Accelerated 5G deployments, 6G-related research applications and higher investments in 400G/ 800G ethernet for data centers bode well. The company is also expected to benefit from investments in defense technology modernization across all main regions. Nevertheless, coronavirus crisis-induced supply chain disruptions, forex volatility due to sizeable international exposure and increasing operating expenses are major concerns. Further, uncertainties related to the trade war with China are likely to remain an overhang. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a sell rating. They currently have $56.00 price target on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) was given a C$96.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) was given a C$123.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) was given a C$128.00 target price by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a sell rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $4,399.00 target price on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) was given a $9.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a hold rating. They currently have $2.95 price target on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.