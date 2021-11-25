Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GTHX) in the last few weeks:

11/8/2021 – G1 Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

11/4/2021 – G1 Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

11/4/2021 – G1 Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – G1 Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $78.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – G1 Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $56.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – G1 Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

10/6/2021 – G1 Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – G1 Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX remained flat at $$13.66 during midday trading on Thursday. 470,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.63. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The company has a market cap of $580.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $20,072,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 319.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 793,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after buying an additional 603,929 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after buying an additional 335,635 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 166.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 249,908 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 55.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 244,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

