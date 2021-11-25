Analyzing Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) and Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) and Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.6% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Texas Community Bancshares and Southern Missouri Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern Missouri Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and Southern Missouri Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Community Bancshares $12.36 million 4.05 $750,000.00 N/A N/A Southern Missouri Bancorp $129.52 million 3.85 $47.18 million $5.55 10.11

Southern Missouri Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and Southern Missouri Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Community Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Southern Missouri Bancorp 38.07% 17.85% 1.85%

Summary

Southern Missouri Bancorp beats Texas Community Bancshares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc. is based in Mineola, Texas.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on December 30, 1993 and is headquartered in Poplar Bluff, MO.

