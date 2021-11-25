Anavex Life Sciences’ (AVXL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 79.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

AVXL traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $18.99. 1,391,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,869. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.77.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $558,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 408.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

