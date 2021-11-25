Anchor Protocol Trading 5.6% Higher This Week (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 25th. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $576.46 million and $24.65 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.28 or 0.00005575 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011517 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.63 or 0.00847177 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,673,201 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

