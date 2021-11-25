Ankr Reaches Market Cap of $1.00 Billion (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Ankr has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $127.66 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ankr has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Ankr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00044729 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.85 or 0.00236423 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00089558 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,162,899,378 coins. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com . The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Ankr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.