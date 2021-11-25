ANON (ANON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $35,520.39

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 25th. One ANON coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. ANON has a market capitalization of $35,520.39 and approximately $16.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ANON has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ANON alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00066915 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003235 BTC.

About ANON

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.