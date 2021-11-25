Antiample (XAMP) 1-Day Volume Hits $393.00

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Antiample has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $393.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Antiample coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Antiample has traded up 13.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00044826 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.81 or 0.00235985 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00089843 BTC.

Antiample Coin Profile

Antiample (CRYPTO:XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

