Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given “Sell” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1,059.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ANFGF. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,311.80.

OTCMKTS:ANFGF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.42. The stock had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

