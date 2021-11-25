APENFT (NFT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $970.05 Million

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. APENFT has a market cap of $91.41 million and approximately $970.05 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APENFT has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One APENFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

APENFT Profile

APENFT (NFT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

APENFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

