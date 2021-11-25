ApeSwap Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.14 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $114.35 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00002501 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00066983 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00072613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00093352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,471.41 or 0.07596921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,758.88 or 0.99831333 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 77,726,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,690,958 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

