Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lowered by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,054 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 33,641 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.9% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 13,998.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Apple by 515.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

AAPL stock opened at $161.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.17 and a 52-week high of $165.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

