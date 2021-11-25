Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 714,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,644 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 20.0% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $101,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $161.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.17 and a 12 month high of $165.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.13 and its 200 day moving average is $142.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

