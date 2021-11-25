Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 1,780 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.1% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,012,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.15.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $151.34. 14,123,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,012,573. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.00 billion, a PE ratio of 138.84, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $146.29 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

