Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $31.74 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $31,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.25. The company had a trading volume of 553,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,786. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.09 and a 1-year high of $114.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.