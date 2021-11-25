Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $5.76 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 8.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 77,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.50.

AMGN stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,473. The firm has a market cap of $114.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.47 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

