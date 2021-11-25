Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $7.69 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $837,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $101.12. 7,146,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,774,691. The company has a market capitalization of $181.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.71.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.