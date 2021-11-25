Appleton Partners Inc. MA Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,910 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period.

IEMG traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.89. 9,677,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,911,375. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average of $64.13. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $69.87.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.