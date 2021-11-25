Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires 993 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.8% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $398.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.38. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $294.59 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

