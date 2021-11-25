Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $15.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $15,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 65.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT opened at $254.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.69 and a 200 day moving average of $251.59. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $211.29 and a 52-week high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

