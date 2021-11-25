Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,599 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 1.1% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 38.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $55.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $239.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,170 shares of company stock worth $4,135,496 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

