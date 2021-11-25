Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ: ABUS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/11/2021 – Arbutus Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

11/10/2021 – Arbutus Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

11/8/2021 – Arbutus Biopharma had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $7.00 to $9.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Arbutus Biopharma had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Arbutus Biopharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Arbutus Biopharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital.

10/17/2021 – Arbutus Biopharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital.

10/6/2021 – Arbutus Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

ABUS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.19. 720,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.55. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $5.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

