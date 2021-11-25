Arcblock (ABT) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $18.84 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00044636 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009176 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.79 or 0.00234926 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00089413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012372 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock (ABT) is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars.

