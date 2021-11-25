Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 6,011 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 1.4% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,319,000 after acquiring an additional 761,356 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 893,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,207,000 after purchasing an additional 637,220 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 309.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 530,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,282,000 after purchasing an additional 400,773 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,423,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,955,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,811,000 after purchasing an additional 272,886 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT stock opened at $76.20 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average is $75.05.

