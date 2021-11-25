Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.35.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $450.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $430.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.01. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $466.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

