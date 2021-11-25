Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 22,473.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $225.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.41 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

