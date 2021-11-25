Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.