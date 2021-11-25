Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after buying an additional 26,348 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $410,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $107.20 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $82.47 and a 1-year high of $108.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.