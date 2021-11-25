Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 2,050 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.7% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $386,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 76,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 359.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 106,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $88.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.84 and a 200-day moving average of $88.90. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $77.76 and a 52-week high of $93.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

