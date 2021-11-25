Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 23,909 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) by 116.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,909 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEMV. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EEMV stock opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.40.

