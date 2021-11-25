Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 5,710 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBDN. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,432,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,381,000 after acquiring an additional 52,628 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 482,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after acquiring an additional 44,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 409,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 33,292 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 204,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 32,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $25.62.

