Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 7,391 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $113.71 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

