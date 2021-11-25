Archford Capital Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,314 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHYG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average of $45.70. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.