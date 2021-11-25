Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 90.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IQV. Argus lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.85.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $265.36 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.52 and a twelve month high of $272.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.78 and a 200 day moving average of $248.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

